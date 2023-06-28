We now know who the next host of Wheel of Fortune will be: Ryan Seacrest.

This week, the American Idol host and former co-host of Live with Ryan and Kelly, announced that he will be replacing the legendary Pat Sajak after the longtime host retires next summer.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest wrote. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

The 76-year-old Sajak announced earlier this year he would be stepping down after hosting the show’s 41st season.

As for what happens to Vanna White, that remains to be seen. She remains under contract for another year but has not renewed her contract. Since news of Seacret replacing Sajak surfaced, White has “lawyered up.”