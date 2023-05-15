Netflix New Releases This Week: May 15 to May 21, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week are the McGREGOR FOREVER documentary following UFC star Conor McGregor, a new season of Selling Sunset, and the Anna Nicole Smith documentary.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/15/23-5/21/23

Available May 15:

Fifty Shades of Black

Available May 16:

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Ted

Available May 17:

Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film

Fanfic — Netflix Film

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER — Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary

Available May 18:

Kitti Katz — Netflix Family

XO, Kitty — Netflix Series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series

Available May 19:

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film

Bayi Ajaib

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film

Muted — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 6 — Netflix Series

The Lulu Club

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Available May 20:

Missing

The Son

Available May 21:

Catch! Teenieping: Fairies of Emotion (Season 2)