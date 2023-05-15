Netflix New Releases This Week: May 15 to May 21, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among the highlights this week are the McGREGOR FOREVER documentary following UFC star Conor McGregor, a new season of Selling Sunset, and the Anna Nicole Smith documentary.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/15/23-5/21/23
Available May 15:
- Fifty Shades of Black
Available May 16:
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
- Ted
Available May 17:
- Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film
- Fanfic — Netflix Film
- La Reina del Sur: Season 3
- McGREGOR FOREVER — Netflix Documentary
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary
Available May 18:
- Kitti Katz — Netflix Family
- XO, Kitty — Netflix Series
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series
Available May 19:
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film
- Bayi Ajaib
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film
- Muted — Netflix Series
- Selling Sunset: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- The Lulu Club
- Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Available May 20:
- Missing
- The Son
Available May 21:
- Catch! Teenieping: Fairies of Emotion (Season 2)