Corinne Foxx, the daughter of entertainment superstar Jamie Foxx, took to social media to provide an update on her father’s health.

Earlier this week, there were concerning rumors making the rounds on social media after it was reported that Foxx’s family was “preparing for the worst” and that he remained hospitalized there weeks after his undisclosed medical emergency.

But according to Corinne, that is all fake news.

Foxx is apparently out of the hospital and continuing his recovery. He’s even been active since exiting the hospital.

“Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Foxx was hospitalized in mid-April with a “medical emergency.”

At the time of the incident, Foxx was in Atlanta working on an upcoming film, Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Corinne has remained by her father’s side since the emergency occurred.