Disney+ New Releases, May 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

This month’s highlights include two animated Star Wars series — Star Wars: Visions, Vol. 2 and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — along with American Born Chinese, an adaptation of the Gene Luen Yang 2006 novel, starring the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2023

Arriving May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

Arriving May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheerin: The Sum of It All — Disney+ Originals series premiere

Arriving May 4

Star Wars: Visions, Vol. 2 — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Arriving May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! — Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

Arriving May 12

Crater — Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

Arriving May 23

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 24

American Born Chinese — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, season 2 premiere — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

Arriving May 26

Wild Life

Arriving May 31

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)