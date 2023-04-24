Netflix New Releases This Week: April 24 to April 30, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April 2023 winding down, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/24/23-4/30/23
Arriving April 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
- John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy
Arriving April 26
- The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series
- Kiss, Kiss! — Netflix Film
- Love After Music — Netflix Series
- Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — Netflix Series
Arriving April 27
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
- The Matchmaker — Netflix Film
- The Nurse — Netflix Series
- Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Arriving April 28
- AKA — Netflix Film
- InuYasha: Season 6
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series