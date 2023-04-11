Get ready, House of the Dragon fans, production is underway!

On Tuesday, April 11, HBO announced that production for the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the hit series has begun at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Based on Nielson and first party, the season one finale brought in a whopping 9.3 million viewers despite competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the NLCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

It marks the biggest audience for a season finale on HBO since Game of Thrones in 2019.

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, said in a statement.

“All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The season 2 cast will feature Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday, August 21, 2022, to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.

All episodes from season one averaged 29 million viewers in the United States.

If the ratings don’t show how much interest there was in the first season of the series, House of the Dragon held the No. 1 trend on Twitter for 10 consecutive hours during its season one finale.