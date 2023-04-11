Jennifer Lopez is back in action for the upcoming Netflix film, The Mother.

Lopez stars as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to rescue and protect her daughter whom she has never met. The film is set to be released on Friday, May 12 — just in time for Mother’s Day.

Along with starring in the film, Lopez also serves as a producer for the film.

The Mother, which is directed by Niki Caro, also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal.

With just over a month until its release, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film.

The synopsis reads, “A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge.”

You can check out all of the information you need about The Mother can be seen below.

‘The Mother’ Photos & Viewing Details

VIEW GALLERY

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal

Synopsis: “VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar. This Mother’s Day – watch THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. Only on Netflix May 12th.”