Netflix New Releases This Week: April 10 to April 16, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/10/23-4/16/23

Arriving April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family

Arriving April 11

All American Homecoming: Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy

Arriving April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy

Operation: Nation — Netflix Film

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Arriving April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Florida Man — Netflix Series

Obsession — Netflix Series

Arriving April 14

Phenomena — Netflix Film

Queenmaker — Netflix Series

Queens on the Run — Netflix Film

Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film

Arriving April 15

Doctor Cha — Netflix Series

Time Trap

Arriving April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family