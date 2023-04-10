Netflix New Releases This Week: April 10 to April 16, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/10/23-4/16/23
Arriving April 10
- CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family
Arriving April 11
- All American Homecoming: Season 2
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy
Arriving April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary
- CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy
- Operation: Nation — Netflix Film
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Arriving April 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Florida Man — Netflix Series
- Obsession — Netflix Series
Arriving April 14
- Phenomena — Netflix Film
- Queenmaker — Netflix Series
- Queens on the Run — Netflix Film
- Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film
Arriving April 15
- Doctor Cha — Netflix Series
- Time Trap
Arriving April 16
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Mustang
- The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family