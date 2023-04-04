Can you spot a bot on a dating app?

The first thing you should remember is that there are bots in all dating apps. In some apps, bots are more while they are fewer in others. However, no modern dating application can do without bots. These bots are usually implemented on their sites by the developers. These bots pursue quite logical goals:

Keep you on the platform. Interestingly, you meet and communicate with new people, have a good time online , make far-reaching plans, and pay for a premium subscription to the application to communicate without restrictions. You might fail to realize that you are communicating with an ordinary bot, whose task is to gradually communicate and extort money from you. Show user activity. The dominance of bots in dating apps is designed to create the illusion of activity on the site. Before you have time to register, they strategically “wink” at you in the app, write in private messages, and offer to chat. Great? Of course! in most cases, such activity is a common deception. Give you hope. Every time you get a “You have a match” notification, your heart skips out of proportion, and your body gets its little dose of an endorphin — you rejoice. You might continue to use the app, expecting that the next match is about to become fruitful which will never happen.

The problem is that it is almost impossible to completely protect yourself from bots. Nonetheless, you can perfectly learn to recognize them and thereby save yourself from unnecessary troubles, disappointments, and even financial expenses.

How to recognize a bot on the Internet on time and prevent it from approaching you

We want you to copy the following checklist and keep it handy. Send it to yourself in the messenger, save it as a document on your desktop, or write it down in a notepad. The following signals indicate that you are most likely communicating with a bot:

It’s trying to make a financial profit. It starts to promote a service, product, or business. It persuades you to download and install something. It’s trying to get your personal data. It communicates with a few strange phrases and sometimes answers inappropriately.

It is important to understand that it is not easy to notice something is wrong at first — modern bots are quite “smart”and act carefully — rub themselves into trust, support communication almost like a real person, and only then begin to act.

However, there are ways to determine in advance that you have a bot in front of you:

The profile does not specify geolocation and age. Of course, ordinary users also sometimes hide this information, but not so often. The account uses photos of stars. We believe that everything is obvious here — photos of celebrities with almost a 100% guarantee indicate that you have an ordinary bot in front of you. Use a photo search, for example, in Google Images. This will help to calculate the deception in a couple of seconds. The user bio has links to strange unknown pages. It is unlikely that an ordinary user will share the address of some third-party site. The maximum should be a link to an Instagram or Facebook profile. Everything else is an alarm signal. Never visit such URLs. There are too many blunders and illogical errors in the profile description. It is likely that the creator of the bot is not from your country and does not know the language at all. They simply used an online translator to whip up a profile description and get the bot up and running. It’s the same with private messages: an overabundance of errors in messages is obviously a red flag. In texting, the interlocutor answers too quickly, or the delay before the answer is always the same.The simplest bots generally respond instantly — so quickly that an individual cannot write a message at such speed. Today, developers act smarter — they set a small delay before the bot answers. However, this delay is always the same, regardless of the size of the message. Trying to lure you into another application that you do not know. We remind you once again: under no pretext, do not follow the links that strangers send you on dating sites and apps. Especially if you have just started to communicate, and they are already trying to transfer you somewhere else using an unknown link. The interlocutor seems too perfect to be real. Of course, we do not deny that you can meet a truly ideal partner for yourself. However, it is bots that become such “ideals” that do not exist in real life. Be realistic, there are no perfect people and everyone has their disadvantages.

These tips may well help you understand on time that you have a bot in front of you. Notwithstanding, you can lose a lot of time. If you want to be more secure while using dating apps, we have another recommendation.

Do you wish to completely exclude communication with bots? Use camchat!

The main difficulty in recognizing bots is that they communicate with you exclusively via texting. It can be very difficult to understand whether the person is on the other side of the screen or just a few lines of code. Therefore, we recommend using an alternative to dating apps which is online cam chats. That is, platforms where communication takes place on live video and not by text.

On the video cam chat, you immediately see the interlocutor, hear their voice, evaluate the manner of communication, and so on. It’s just like a live conversation; this can only be via video. At this point, the bots simply have no chance to deceive you. Of course, there are DeepFake technologies and the like, but they are still too far from perfect to deceive the modern Internet user and not arouse suspicion.

These are two recommended options If you pick up a random webcam chat:

Chatrandom — is a classic camchat, but with the additional feature of thematic chat rooms where you can chat with a lot of like-minded people at once and have a good time in a company. CooMeet — is a cam chat with a unique gender filter. In this webcam chat with strangers girls verify their personal data during registration. Accordingly, fakes, bots, and advertising broadcasts are not hidden behind women’s CooMeet accounts.

Live cam chats are a really worthy alternative to dating sites and apps that save time and take better care of your safety.

Nonetheless, there are random cam chats where bots, Inttroll, and simply inadequate users participate on the platform. However, they are quite a few numbers of them. Most sites have a good moderation service, and some actively use artificial intelligence to filter bots and violators.

Let’s summarize

Bots on the Internet can cause a lot of trouble for a gullible user. Nonetheless, with the application of a few tips, you can easily recognize them and cut off any communication in time.

Finally, we want to convey one more important idea: there are still too many scammers and all sorts of ill-wishers on the Web. Even besides bots. Therefore, we strongly advise you to regularly follow the recommendations on Internet security, update all apps on your gadgets in a timely manner, and be critical of everything that you see and read on the Internet. Even if the information seems to be 100% authentic.

Good luck and safe dating!