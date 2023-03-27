Prime Video New Releases, April 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in April 2023!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights for April are the additions of classics like Titanic, Top Gun, and Forrest Gump, along with the anticipated sci-fi spy series Citadel, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in April 2023.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In April 2023

April 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

Bros (2022)

April 7

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

April 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)