Netflix New Releases This Week: March 27 to April 2, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 winding down and April right around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/27/23-4/2/23
Arriving March 28
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
- Mae Martin: SAP — Netflix Comedy
Arriving March 29
- Emergency: NYC — Netflix Documentary
- Unseen — Netflix Series
- Wellmania — Netflix Series
Arriving March 30
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold — Netflix Documentary
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — Netflix Series
- Unstable — Netflix Series
Arriving March 31
- Copycat Killer — Netflix Series
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
- Kill Boksoon — Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Murder Mystery 2 — Netflix Film
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
Arriving April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- The Birds
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Hoarders: Season 12
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- Marnie
- Matilda (1996)
- The Negotiator
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Psycho (1960)
- Puss in Boots
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
- Zombieland
- Weathering — Netflix Film
Arriving April 2
- War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series