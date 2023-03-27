Netflix New Releases This Week: March 27 to April 2, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 winding down and April right around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/27/23-4/2/23

Arriving March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP — Netflix Comedy

Arriving March 29

Emergency: NYC — Netflix Documentary

Unseen — Netflix Series

Wellmania — Netflix Series

Arriving March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold — Netflix Documentary

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — Netflix Series

Unstable — Netflix Series

Arriving March 31

Copycat Killer — Netflix Series

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Murder Mystery 2 — Netflix Film

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Arriving April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering — Netflix Film

Arriving April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series