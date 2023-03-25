Disney+ New Releases, April 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights for the month are new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and so much more.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2023

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)

The Crossover

Journey to the Center of the Earth

April 9

The Owl House (Season 3, 1 episode)

April 12

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11)

Kiff (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations

It’s All Right!

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1, 7 episodes)

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Saturdays (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy