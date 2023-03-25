Disney+ New Releases, April 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of April 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights for the month are new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and so much more.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in April 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In April 2023
April 2
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 5 episodes)
Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
April 5
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)
The Crossover
Journey to the Center of the Earth
April 9
The Owl House (Season 3, 1 episode)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11)
Kiff (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Rennervations
It’s All Right!
April 14
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 19
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1, 7 episodes)
April 22
Secrets of the Elephants
April 26
Dino Ranch (Season 2, 5 episodes)
Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
Saturdays (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Matildas: The World at Our Feet
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
April 28
Peter Pan & Wendy