Netflix New Releases This Week: March 6 to March 12, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week are You: Season 4 Part 2, a documentary on MH370 (the Malaysian Airlines plane that disappeared), and even a handful of workout videos to help you get in shape while tuning into the streaming service in your living room.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/6/23-3/12/23

Arriving March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — Netflix Family

Arriving March 7

World War Z

Arriving March 8

Faraway — Netflix Film

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — Netflix Documentary

Arriving March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Arriving March 10

The Glory Part 2 — Netflix Series

Have a nice day! — Netflix Film

Luther: The Fallen Sun — Netflix Film

Outlast — Netflix Series

Rana Naidu — Netflix Series

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1