Morgan Wallen has released his highly-anticipated new album, One Thing at a Time, on Friday, March 3. The country star’s newest project is a lengthy album with a whopping 36 tracks and nearly two-hour run time.

One Thing at a Time features three collaborations with Eric Church, Hardy, and ERNEST.

Some of the songs on the 36-track album have been previously released, with “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “Don’t Think Jesus” all being released in 2022. For Wallen, One Thing at a Time is a way to reflect on the past few years of his life and present his journey to his fans.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop,” Wallen told Rolling Stone in an interview.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Morgan Wallen ‘One Thing At A Time’ Details

Album: ‘One Thing At A Time’

Artist: Morgan Wallen

Genre: Country

Run Time: 36 songs, 1 hr 52 min

Release Date: Friday, March 3 | © 2023 Big Loud Records, under exclusive license to Mercury Records/Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Morgan Wallen ‘One Thing At A Time’ Tracklist

Proud to present my new album One Thing At A Time pic.twitter.com/z7F9tMepjb — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

“Born With a Beer in My Hand” “Last Night” “Everything I Love” “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) “Devil Don’t Know” “One Thing at a Time” “’98 Braves” “Ain’t That Some” “I Wrote the Book” “Tennessee Numbers” “Hope That’s True” “Whiskey Friends” “Sunrise” “Keith Whitley” “In the Bible” (Feat. HARDY) “You Proof” “Thought You Should Know” “F150-50” “Neon Star” “I Deserve a Drink” “Wine Into Water” “Me + All Your Reasons” “Tennessee Fan” “Money On Me” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” “Single Than She Was” “Days That End in Why” “Last Drive Down Main” “Me to Me” “Don’t Think Jesus” “180 (Lifestyle)” “Had It” “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) “Good Girl Gone Missin’” “Outlook” “Dying Man”