How To Be a Professional Sports Bettor?

An experienced soccer bettor is someone who earns his living from non GamStop bookmakers by betting smartly and thoughtfully. If you are successful, you can earn tens of thousands of euros every week by just placing bets on football matches. But it is not an easy task to build a professional career in football betting and the real pros are always exceptions.

What is certain to achieve systematic success with betting on football seems to be in advance: deepening and acquiring knowledge? Having a large bankroll? Making many well-thought-out bets on football? Follow the trial and error strategy? All these methods require a very strong discipline, which does not seem to be for everyone…

Is It Possible to Make a Career out of Gambling on Sports?

Can you make money betting on football? Sure, it’s absolutely feasible in theory! There are plenty of examples of GamStop gamblers who make a good living from their football prediction skills. The life of a professional gambler often radiates a lot of glamors and this works like a real magnet for many. The life of the most successful football gamblers in the world also includes a lot of luxury; large villas, sports cars, and invitations to exclusive parties: it all happens to the greats in the gambling world. Still, you can be happy if you manage to earn a good living by betting on football; only a few percent of people who want to can make a living from gambling.

The Do’s & Don’ts for the Road to Big Money

So you think you’re ready to take the next step in football gambling? Becoming a professional gambler may sound very attractive, but it also has its downsides. It is a very stressful life, mainly because of the ups and downs you will experience in your betting. That is why many advise against the lifestyle of a professional football gambler. Don’t let this put you off? In any case, make sure you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into. And more importantly: know if you have what it takes to make it as a professional bettor.

For a successful career as a football gambler, you must, first of all, be willing to put in enough time. You have to do research, analyze match statistics, calculate winning odds, and so on. If you don’t do this accurately enough, the chance of loss is high. A successful gambler also knows about several football competitions. You don’t need to know who the favorites are in the Japanese J-League or the Iraqi Superliga.

Years of Dedication & Strong Discipline Are the Main Ingredients of a Real Pro

This way you suddenly have a lot of competitions and bets to choose from every week. With every bet you make, it is important that you focus on the longer term. If you lose a bet, don’t forget that there are still many new opportunities to come. The point is that at the end of the month, you have made enough profit to live on. You will soon forget that one lost bet. Recreational gamblers often tend to be guided by their emotions after a lost bet. They want to make up for the loss, so they bet on another match as soon as possible. A true pro knows that this is the dumbest thing you can do.

You must be able to keep a cool head in all circumstances and rely on your wits and/or betting strategy. Emotions have no place in the world of professionals. Are you impatient by nature? Then ask yourself if you are suitable for a professional career in football gambling. You have to take the time to slowly build up your bankroll and get the hang of betting on football. Turning pro takes time, so be patient.

Bankroll Management Is the Key to Success

Once you get to the point where you make a final decision to turn pro, you’ll no doubt have weighed all the pros and cons. You want to be able to live off your football knowledge and you also have everything in you to become successful. So it’s high time for the next step! The first thing to do now is to build a solid bankroll. You will have to save money for a long time so that you have a suitable bankroll behind you.

Our advice is: Make sure you have a good backup plan in place in the first period. For example, take your day job as a backup plan. If you end up in somewhat lesser times with regard to your football bets, you will always have something to pay for your daily provisions and bills. In addition, a job can make you think carefully about the amount of money you play with. It could also improve your game if you consider that you are going to place a bet with your hard-earned money.

Of course, a backup plan alone is not enough. Good bankroll management is the real key to a professional career as a football gambler.

You must, among other things, be able to set limits for yourself. You have to set two limits for yourself. Think about the minimum amount of money you are willing to bet on a bet, and at the same time the maximum amount of money you are betting. You have to find the right balance between the risks of gambling and the possibility of winning a lot of money in one go. In principle, this is just a matter of experience!