Netflix New Releases This Week: February 27 to March 5, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With just a couple days remaining in February and March 2023 about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week are a handful of true crime offerings and the highly-anticipated Chris Rock stand-up special Selective Outrage. Rock’s special Selective Outrage— which is being filmed in Baltimore, Maryland — will be unique because it is the first-ever Netflix live-streamed global event.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/27/23-3/5/23

February 27

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers Season 15

Perfect Match (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

March 1

Cheat — Netflix Series

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — Netflix Film

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Karate Sheep — Netflix Family

Masameer County: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Netflix Documentary

Sex/Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss — Netflix Film

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — Netflix Comedy

Divorce Attorney Shin — Netflix Series