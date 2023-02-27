Netflix New Releases This Week: February 27 to March 5, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With just a couple days remaining in February and March 2023 about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among the highlights this week are a handful of true crime offerings and the highly-anticipated Chris Rock stand-up special Selective Outrage. Rock’s special Selective Outrage— which is being filmed in Baltimore, Maryland — will be unique because it is the first-ever Netflix live-streamed global event.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/27/23-3/5/23
February 27
- VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 28
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- American Pickers Season 15
- Perfect Match (new episodes)
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany
March 1
- Cheat — Netflix Series
- Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — Netflix Film
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Big Daddy
- Burlesque
- Easy A
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- Little Angel: Volume 2
- Magic Mike XXL
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Out of Africa
- Rango
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- The Other Boleyn Girl
March 2
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Karate Sheep — Netflix Family
- Masameer County: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Netflix Documentary
- Sex/Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
- Love at First Kiss — Netflix Film
- Next in Fashion: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Split the Root
March 4
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — Netflix Comedy
- Divorce Attorney Shin — Netflix Series