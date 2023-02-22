Starbucks is introducing a new line of drinks, and it will stray from what you are used to. The coffee chain will be rolling out the Oleato line of drinks that are made with extra virgin olive oil. That’s right, each drink has a spoonful of olive oil as an alternative way to add fat to your drink.

The drinks will begin rolling out in Italy this week before being rolled out in the United States in the coming months. They will also be introduced in the UK, Middle East, and Japanese markets.

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” former Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said, via Starbucks.

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee. In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

The Oleato line of drinks includes a Caffe Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

Details of the available drinks can be seen below:

Oleato™ Caffè Latte: Starbucks Reserve Espresso and creamy oatmilk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, creating a velvety, luscious latte. Oleato™ Iced Cortado: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, demerara syrup, a dash of orange bitters and oatmilk is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, served over ice and finished with an orange peel. Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew: Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew is lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and finished with Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam, creating an inviting aroma and subtle sweetness. Oleato™ Deconstructed: An ode to the Italian tradition of combining olive oil with a squeeze of lemon. This beverage pairs Starbucks Reserve Espresso and Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused with a luxurious passionfruit cold foam. Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Espresso Martini: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, vodka and vanilla bean syrup topped with golden foam – a fusion of fior di latte (sweet cream) and Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

We will have to see how the drinks pan out and if the demand is there to bring the Oleatos back in the future.