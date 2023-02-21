McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Officially Back For 53rd Year

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Season is back!

Last week, the cult classic returned for its 53rd season at participating locations for a limited time. The Shamrock Shake — which consists of McDonald’s secret mint flavoring, whipped cream, and a cherry on top if you want to go the extra mile — dates back to the late 60s and has long been a favorite of customers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Shamrock Shakes were such a success from the get go that they helped fund the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Our favourite time of the year, the Shamrock Shake is BACK!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/F8SwmmnRjJ — McDonald's Ireland (@McDonaldsIRL) February 15, 2023

Along with the Shamrock Shake, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is returning for a limited time while supplies last. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry first debuted in 2020 and is vanilla soft serve with mint flavoring and Oreo cookie pieces.

So now that it’s officially Shamrock Shake season, what are you waiting for? You’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t hit the drive-through while they’re still on the menu.