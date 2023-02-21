‘Perfect Match’ Episodes 5-8: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

Netflix’s reality series Perfect Match has brought plenty of drama and the kind of chaos we have come to expect from its trashy dating shows, but that’s what reality TV is all about. With the series bringing singles together from the streaming platform’s previous shows, it was guaranteed to have the added drama of pre-existing relationships.

The series premiered on Tuesday, February 14.

And now, one week later, we are back with the next four episodes — Episode 5 through Episode 8 — as the intensity rises and couples get a few steps closer to figuring out who is the “perfect match.”

How will the couples’ relationships continue to develop, what drama will be coming our way over the next batch of episodes and who will be eliminated?

You can check out all of the information you need about Perfect Match can be seen below.

‘Perfect Match’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Episodes: 5 through 8

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, Selling Tampa, The Circle, Twentysomethings: Austin, and Sexy Beasts) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”