Meghan Markle doesn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor.

According to a report from The Spectator World, Markle is very “upset” with a recent South Park episode that roasted her and Prince Harry. A clip from the episode went viral on social media and has received millions of views.

The report claims that Meghan and Prince Harry were so frustrated and upset by the episode — which they refuse to watch in its entirety — that it has caused friction between the couple.

South Park RIPS into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/MYfx9FgrvL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 20, 2023

From the report:

California sources claim that Meghan has spent the last few days “upset and overwhelmed” about how she was portrayed. Sources claim that Meghan, “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.” But for Meghan, this couldn’t have come at a worse time. The duchess is said to be “obsessed with her half-sister’s litigation.” Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle is suing her for defamation following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Not only are there some issues between the couple because of their portrayal in the South Park episode, the problems began because Prince Harry’s memoir sucks and was receiving negative reviews. One review went as far as to call Harry’s nonsensical dribble “the longest angry drunk text ever sent.”

Ouch.

Ironically, after the episode aired, rumors began circulating that Harry and Meghan were so frustrated with the show that they are now “taking it out on each other.” Sources claim that the friction between the couple stemmed from the negative reaction after Harry’s memoir, Spare. The BBC published a review that called the duke’s memoir, “the longest angry drunk text ever sent.” James Marriott from the Times of London called it a “400-page therapy session for mystic Harry.” However much money it provided the couple, it wasn’t enough for Meghan, who is said to be “embarrassed by the whole thing and seeking support from mentors.” Trouble in paradise?

The couple has definitely been under a lot of stress throughout the years and has been through a lot, but if a South Park episode is generating more issues then things must have been rocky for a while.