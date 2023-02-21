Disney+ New Releases, March 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of March 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights for the month are the season 3 premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new series MPower which salutes Marvel women on- and off-screen, and the premiere of the movie Chang Can Dunk which follows an Asian-American teen’s quest for basketball stardom.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in March 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In March 2023

Wednesday, March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: “Metamorphosis”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: “Chapter 17”)

Friday, March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Wednesday, March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2–5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: “The Outpost”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 18”)

Friday, March 10

Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)

Tuesday, March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Wednesday, March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1–2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: “Pabu”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 19”)

Friday, March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)

Hippo vs. Croc

Wednesday, March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)

Friday, March 24

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

Wednesday, March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: “The Summit”) (Episode 216: “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 21”)

Friday, March 31

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?