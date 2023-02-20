Netflix New Releases This Week: February 20 to February 26, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February winding down, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Throughout the next week, a new true crime offering will be released with the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, season 3 of Outer Banks will drop, and we will get a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/20/23-2/26/23

February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

Perfect Match (new episodes)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

February 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks Season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Oddballs Season 2

Married at First Sight Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?