Netflix New Releases This Week: February 20 to February 26, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February winding down, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Throughout the next week, a new true crime offering will be released with the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, season 3 of Outer Banks will drop, and we will get a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/20/23-2/26/23
February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 21
Perfect Match (new episodes)
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
February 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks Season 3
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5
Oddballs Season 2
Married at First Sight Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?