Police want to speak with Euphoria star Angus Cloud over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run.

According to TMZ, Cloud and another man were driving in an SUV that rear-ended a Toyota in Marina del Rey and drove off. One woman in the Toyota suffered bruising to her arms and legs.

From the report:

Law enforcement sources tell us … while the "Euphoria" star is not officially a suspect in the case, his name has been floated for possible involvement — cops want to speak with him to determine if he was involved and/or responsible for the wreck. After the incident, a passenger from the Toyota attempted to locate Cloud, the other man, and the SUV, but it was nowhere to be found. According to California law, hit-and-run can be charged as a felony.