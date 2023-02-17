Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music star Kellie Pickler, is dead at age 49. Metropolitan Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed that Jacobs was found dead in the couple’s home.

The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Police responded to a 911 call from the couple’s home and found Jacobs dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs office area.

According to reports, Pickler was searching for her husband after waking up and being unable to find him. She and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the room where he was found, so they called 911.

Jacobs and Pickler were married on January 1, 2011, and he starred alongside the country star on their reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, from 2015 to 2017 on CMT.

Our deepest condolences go out to Jacobs’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.