Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia, Family Announces

Bruce Willis previously retired from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with the speaking disorder aphasia. Now, his family has announced that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The condition is the result of the destruction of proteins in the brain’s frontal lobes.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

People with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) typically live six to eight years with the condition, the US National Institute on Aging states.

Our thoughts are with the Willis family during this incredibly difficult time.