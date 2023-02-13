Netflix New Releases This Week: February 13 to February 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/13/23-2/19/23

ebruary 13

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

Eve Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws Part 3

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands Season 2

Unlocked

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir