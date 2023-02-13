Netflix New Releases This Week: February 13 to February 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/13/23-2/19/23
ebruary 13
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
Eve Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws Part 3
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands Season 2
Unlocked
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir