Netflix New Releases This Week: February 6 to February 12, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/6/23-2/12/23

February 6

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore Season 1

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You Season 4: Part 1

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine