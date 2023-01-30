Netflix New Releases This Week: January 30, 2023 to February 5, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/30/23-2/5/23
January 30
- Princess Power (Season 1)
January 31
- Cunk on Earth (Season 1)
- Pamela, a love story
February 1
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6
- Gunther’s Millions
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Call Me by Your Name
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- Eat Pray Love
- Enough
- It (2017)
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- New Amsterdam Seasons 3 & 4
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Spanglish
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Stepmom
- Survivor Season 32
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Underworld
February 2
- Freeridge
February 3
- Class
- Infiesto
- Stromboli
- True Spirit
- Viking Wolf
February 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile