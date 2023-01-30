Netflix New Releases This Week: January 30, 2023 to February 5, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing and February about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/30/23-2/5/23

January 30

Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)

Pamela, a love story

February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile