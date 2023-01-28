Kanye West has been named the suspect in a battery investigation.

In a video shared on Friday night, a visibly upset Ye can be seen having an exchange with a photographer who the rapper accused of following him. The interaction was recorded as it continued to escalate.

After Kanye told the photographer she was following him, she simply responded, “You’re a celebrity!”

That’s when Ye grabbed the phone from the woman’s hand and launched it across the street. Kanye then left the scene with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye west pulled up on paparazzi & snatched their phone for filming him when he was with his kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/N23oRdAPyE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 28, 2023

After Kanye drove away, the photographer called law enforcement and filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department while providing video of the altercation. That’s when Kanye was named the suspect in their battery investigation.

As for the photographer, TMZ notes there is no word on whether she was a professional photographer or an amateur photog who was actually following Kanye around for a good shot.