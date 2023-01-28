‘You People’: Netflix Movie Live Stream & Viewing Info

A new movie has hit Netflix and is receiving plenty of praise. The comedy You People was released on Friday morning and immediately generated buzz across social media. The film features A-listers like Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Mike Epps.

You People centers around a couple — Jonah Hill and Lauren London — who face several obstacles due to their families’ cultural differences and expectations.

”A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent’s clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris,” the Netflix YouTube channel states.

So how can you tune in to the film?

You can check out all of the information you need about You People below.

‘You People’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus “strike comedy gold” as future in-laws in this culture-clash comedy led by Jonah Hill, says The Hollywood Reporter.”

‘You People’ Main Characters

Jonah Hill as Ezra Cohen

Lauren London as Amira Mohammed

Eddie Murphy as Akbar Mohammed

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley Cohen

Nia Long as Fatima Mohammed

David Duchovny as Arnold Cohen

Sam Jay as Mo

Molly Gordon as Liza Cohen

Mike Epps as EJ Mohammed