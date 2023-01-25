Amazon Prime Video New Releases, February 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in February 2023!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights for February are season two of the comedy Harlem, and the long-awaited second season of the series Carnival Row, featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevinge which premiered nearly four years ago. After the pandemic forced a delay in production, it is finally back on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in February 2023.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February 2023

Arriving Feb. 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children Of Heaven

Devil In A Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

Arriving Feb. 3

Harlem Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Arriving Feb. 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Arriving Feb. 8

Are We Done Yet?

Arriving Feb. 9

Crank

Arriving Feb. 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Arriving Feb. 11

If I Stay

Arriving Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Arriving Feb. 17

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Arriving Feb. 19

A Simple Favor

Arriving Feb. 21

Smile

Arriving Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Arriving Feb. 24

The Consultant

Die Hart