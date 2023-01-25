Amazon Prime Video New Releases, February 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in February 2023!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights for February are season two of the comedy Harlem, and the long-awaited second season of the series Carnival Row, featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevinge which premiered nearly four years ago. After the pandemic forced a delay in production, it is finally back on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in February 2023.
Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February 2023
Arriving Feb. 1
- A Night at the Roxbury
- Alex Cross
- Almost Famous
- Are We There Yet?
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Best Man
- The Breadwinner
- The Call
- Chaplin
- Children Of Heaven
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- The Dilemma
- Downhill Racer
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
- Exposed
- Food, Inc
- Four Brothers
- French Postcards
- From Justin To Kelly
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- The Glass Shield
- Heaven Can Wait
- The Help
- The Hustle
- I, Robot
- Inside Man
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
- King Kong
- The Last Song
- Life Partners
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Nacho Libre
- Never Been Kissed
- P.S. I Love You
- Prophecy
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
- Sarafina!
- Scary Movie 4
- Seabiscuit
- Shaft
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Something Wild
- Soul Food
- Southside With You
- Sugar
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Tsotsi
- Turbulence
- Tyson
- Underclassman
- Venus and Serena
- White House Down
- Who’s Your Caddy?
Arriving Feb. 3
- Harlem Season 2
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Arriving Feb. 7
- Beast
- Brian and Charles
Arriving Feb. 8
- Are We Done Yet?
Arriving Feb. 9
- Crank
Arriving Feb. 10
- Somebody I Used to Know
Arriving Feb. 11
- If I Stay
Arriving Feb. 14
- Halloween Ends
Arriving Feb. 17
- Carnival Row Season 2
- The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
Arriving Feb. 19
- A Simple Favor
Arriving Feb. 21
- Smile
Arriving Feb. 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Arriving Feb. 24
- The Consultant
- Die Hart