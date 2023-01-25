Disney+ New Releases, February 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights in February are the highly-anticipated arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 6
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 4)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1)
- Dead End Express (Season 1)
- O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (Season 1)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Friday, Feb. 3
- Life Below Zero (Season 19)
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Water and Power: A California Heist
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 Finale
- The Owl House Season 3, Episode 2
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8
- Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, Part 3)
- Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 6)
- 7 Toughest Days (Season 1)
- Arranged (Season 1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)
- Dance Moms (Seasons 1-2 & 7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2)
- Forged in Fire (Season 4)
- Ghost Hunters (Season 1-2)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1-2)
- Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)
- The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1-2)
- Rescue Cam (Season 1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)
- Storage Wars: New York (Season 1-2)
- Storage Wars (Season 14)
Friday, Feb. 10
- Legends Season 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp
- Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick
- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 9
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Part 1)
- SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 2)
- Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)
- Mars (Season 1)
Friday, Feb. 17
- Inside Airport Lost & Found
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 10
- Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- The Low Tone Club (Season 1)
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)
- Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)
Friday, Feb. 24
- Blow Your Mind
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta