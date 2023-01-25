Disney+ New Releases, February 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights in February are the highly-anticipated arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 1

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 6

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 4)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1)

Dead End Express (Season 1)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (Season 1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday, Feb. 3

Life Below Zero (Season 19)

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 Finale

The Owl House Season 3, Episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, Part 3)

Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 6)

7 Toughest Days (Season 1)

Arranged (Season 1)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

Dance Moms (Seasons 1-2 & 7)

Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2)

Forged in Fire (Season 4)

Ghost Hunters (Season 1-2)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1-2)

Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)

The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1-2)

Rescue Cam (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)

Storage Wars: New York (Season 1-2)

Storage Wars (Season 14)

Friday, Feb. 10

Legends Season 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp

Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 9

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Part 1)

SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 2)

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)

Mars (Season 1)

Friday, Feb. 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 10

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

The Low Tone Club (Season 1)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)

Friday, Feb. 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta