Disney+ New Releases, February 2023: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of February  2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights in February are the highly-anticipated arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 9
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 6
  • Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 4)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)
  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1)
  • Dead End Express (Season 1)
  • O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (Season 1)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday, Feb. 3

  • Life Below Zero (Season 19)
  • Clan of the Meerkats
  • Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 Finale
  • The Owl House Season 3, Episode 2
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8
  • Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, Part 3)
  • Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 6)
  • 7 Toughest Days (Season 1)
  • Arranged (Season 1)
  • Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)
  • Dance Moms (Seasons 1-2 & 7)
  • Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2)
  • Forged in Fire (Season 4)
  • Ghost Hunters (Season 1-2)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1-2)
  • Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)
  • Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)
  • The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1-2)
  • Rescue Cam (Season 1)
  • Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)
  • Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)
  • Storage Wars: New York (Season 1-2)
  • Storage Wars (Season 14)

Friday, Feb. 10

  • Legends Season 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp
  • Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date
  • 42 to 1
  • The Christmas Consultant
  • Feliz Navidad
  • House of Darkness
  • Liz & Dick
  • People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
  • The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
  • The Santa Con
  • Tommy
  • Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
  • Turkey Hollow
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 9
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Part 1)
  • SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 2)
  • Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)
  • Mars (Season 1)

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Inside Airport Lost & Found
  • Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 10
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
  • The Low Tone Club (Season 1)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)
  • Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Blow Your Mind
  • Tini: The New Life of Violetta
Here Is The Full List Of Nominations For The 95th Academy Awards
Here Is The Full List Of Nominations For The 95th Academy Awards
Read More:
EntertainmentDisney,disney plus,Entertainment,News
  • 10678531520930918