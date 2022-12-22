Amazon Prime Video New Releases, January 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off right the new year the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in January 2023!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
The highlights in January include the Nazi-hunting series Hunters, a new series The Rig — which follows a small offshore oil rig crew — and the rom-com/action movie Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in January 2023.
Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In January 2023
January 1
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jurassic World Dominion
Black and Blue
Power Rangers
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Snitch
January 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
Hercules (2014)
January 27
Shotgun Wedding
The King’s Speech
January 31
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
Orphan: First Kill
Killing Them Softly