Disney+ New Releases, January 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights in January are the season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, while it is also believed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could arrive on the platform at some point in the month.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2023
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere: Episodes 1 & 2
- Willow Season 1, Episode 7
- The Boonies (Season 1)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)
- Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)
- Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)
Friday, Jan. 6
- Strangest Bird Alive
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 6
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 3
- Willow Season 1 Finale
- SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 1)
- Best in Bridal (Season 1)
- Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
- Evil Genius (Season 1)
- Gina Yei (Season 1)
- My Ghost Story (Season 1)
- Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5- 6)
- Chasing Waves
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4
- Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 2)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, Part 1)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 3, Part 1)
- Night Stalkers (Season 1)
- Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)
- King Shakir Recycle
Friday, Jan. 20
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 5
- Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 2)
- Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)
- Hacking the System (Season 1)
- Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)
- Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)
Friday, Jan. 27
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy