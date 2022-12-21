Disney+ New Releases, January 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights in January are the season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, while it is also believed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could arrive on the platform at some point in the month.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2023

Wednesday, Jan. 4

  • National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 5
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere: Episodes 1 & 2
  • Willow Season 1, Episode 7
  • The Boonies (Season 1)
  • Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)
  • Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)
  • Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)

Friday, Jan. 6

  • Strangest Bird Alive

Wednesday, Jan. 11

  • National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 6
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 3
  • Willow Season 1 Finale
  • SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 1)
  • Best in Bridal (Season 1)
  • Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
  • Evil Genius (Season 1)
  • Gina Yei (Season 1)
  • My Ghost Story (Season 1)
  • Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5- 6)
  • Chasing Waves

Wednesday, Jan. 18

  • National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 7
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4
  • Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 2)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, Part 1)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 3, Part 1)
  • Night Stalkers (Season 1)
  • Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)
  • King Shakir Recycle

Friday, Jan. 20

  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Sharkatraz

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 8
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 5
  • Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 2)
  • Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)
  • Hacking the System (Season 1)
  • Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)
  • Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)

Friday, Jan. 27

  • American Blackout
  • Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
  • T. Rex Autopsy
