Disney+ New Releases, January 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights in January are the season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, while it is also believed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could arrive on the platform at some point in the month.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2023

Wednesday, Jan. 4

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere: Episodes 1 & 2

Willow Season 1, Episode 7

The Boonies (Season 1)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)

Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)

Friday, Jan. 6

Strangest Bird Alive

Wednesday, Jan. 11

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 3

Willow Season 1 Finale

SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 1)

Best in Bridal (Season 1)

Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)

Evil Genius (Season 1)

Gina Yei (Season 1)

My Ghost Story (Season 1)

Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5- 6)

Chasing Waves

Wednesday, Jan. 18

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4

Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, Part 1)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 3, Part 1)

Night Stalkers (Season 1)

Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)

King Shakir Recycle

Friday, Jan. 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Wednesday, Jan. 25

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 5

Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 2)

Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)

Hacking the System (Season 1)

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)

Friday, Jan. 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy