Things just keep getting more embarrassing for Kanye West.

After losing his deal with Balenciaga and likely many more endorsements to come following his anti-semitic rants and unwillingness to apologize, Charlamagne tha God shared a story about Ye after Kanye tried calling him out in his interview with Drink Champs that was eventually pulled from the internet due to his anti-semitic rants and public backlash.

During an episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast which Charla co-hosts with comedian Andrew Schulz, he recalled Kanye calling him up and asking for help while yelling about the size of Pete Davidson’s penis.

“Finally he goes, ‘My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?’ My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?,” Charlamagne said. “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

Charlamagne captioned the video, “I Think In Life You Should Always Tell The Whole Story. There was some context missing from this story told on @drinkchamps so I decided to provide it. Sending Healing Energy To Everyone Who Needs It This Morning. Felt Petty might delete later…”

If the story wasn’t embarrassing enough for Kanye, he is also facing some very serious matters stemming from the Drink Champs interview. After Kanye made comments about the death of George Floyd, Floyd’s family filed a $250 million lawsuit saying that Ye engaged in “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.”