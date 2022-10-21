Disney+ New Releases, November 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2022

November 2

Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 3 – 9 episodes, Season 4 – 3 episodes, Seasons 5 to 9 – 10 episodes, Season 10 – 10 episodes, Season 11)

To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3)

Donna Hay Christmas

Andor – Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 206, “Twigs”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203, “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 3

November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”)

November 7

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)

November 9

Breakthrough (Seasons 1 and 2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)

The Lion Ranger (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest (Season 3)

The Montaners – 5-episode premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

Zootopia+ (Shorts)

Andor – Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207, “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204, “Free of Pointless Command”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4

November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

November 14

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)

November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere

The Santa Clauses – 2 Episode Premiere

Andor – Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208, “Trade Rumors”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205, “Blank Expression”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5

November 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)

Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

November 20

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM

November 21

Dancing with the Stars Finale – Episode 11 (Live)

November 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (Season 1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)

Andor Season Finale – Episode 12

Daddies On Request

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 209, “Summer Breezers”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 206, “Commitment to All Things Cozy”

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 6

November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)

Firebuds (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (Season 1)

Willow

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 210, “Lights Out”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207, “A Joyful Lens”

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 7