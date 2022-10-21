Disney+ New Releases, November 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2022
November 2
Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)
Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)
Locked Up Abroad (Season 3 – 9 episodes, Season 4 – 3 episodes, Seasons 5 to 9 – 10 episodes, Season 10 – 10 episodes, Season 11)
To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3)
Donna Hay Christmas
Andor – Episode 9
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 206, “Twigs”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203, “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 3
November 3
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
November 4
The Gift
Ocean’s Breath
Saving Notre Dame
Shortsgiving
Director by Night
Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”)
November 7
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)
November 9
Breakthrough (Seasons 1 and 2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)
The Lion Ranger (Season 1)
World’s Deadliest (Season 3)
The Montaners – 5-episode premiere
Save Our Squad with David Beckham
The Tatami Time Machine Blues
Zootopia+ (Shorts)
Andor – Episode 10
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207, “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204, “Free of Pointless Command”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4
November 11
Eyewitness: D-Day
Fire of Love
Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
Port Security: Hamburg
Sea of Shadows
November 14
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)
November 16
Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, 11 episodes)
Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)
World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere
The Santa Clauses – 2 Episode Premiere
Andor – Episode 11
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208, “Trade Rumors”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205, “Blank Expression”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5
November 18
Game of Sharks
Genoa Bridge Disaster
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)
Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)
Virus Hunters
Best in Snow
Disenchanted
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
November 20
ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM
November 21
Dancing with the Stars Finale – Episode 11 (Live)
November 23
Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (Season 1)
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 2 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Witness to Disaster (Season 1)
World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)
Andor Season Finale – Episode 12
Daddies On Request
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 209, “Summer Breezers”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 206, “Commitment to All Things Cozy”
The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 6
November 25
Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
November 28
Mickey Saves Christmas
November 30
Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)
Firebuds (Season 1, 3 episodes)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (Season 1)
Willow
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 210, “Lights Out”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207, “A Joyful Lens”
The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”)
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 7