Netflix New Releases This Week: October 17 to October 23, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/17-10/23

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Comedy Special

LISA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Unsolves Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

October 19

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Notre-Dame — Netflix Series

The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series

The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film

The Stranger — Netflix Film

October 21

28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series

Barbarians II — Netflix Series

Descendant — Netflix Documentary

From Scratch — Netflix Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — Netflix Family

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy Special