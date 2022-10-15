Megan Thee Stallion is ready to have a “Hot Girl” weekend when she makes her appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 15.

The Houston rapper will have the honor of serving as both the host of the episode, while also getting to take the stage as the special musical performer for the night.

In anticipation of her appearance, the 27-year-old Grammy winner took to social media to show off some of her looks for the night, with a see-through catsuit immediately turning heads.

“Hotties y’all ready for #stallionnightlive,” she captioned the photos.

We will have to wait and see what sketches the rapper participates in, but as the host and performer, we will still be getting to see a lot of Megan Thee Stallion throughout the show.

Saturday Night Live airs each and every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC with live streaming available on Peacock. The sketch comedy show is currently in its 48th season.