Netflix New Releases This Week: October 10 to October 16, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/10-10/16
October 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized: Part 2
Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family
October 11
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy Special
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy Special
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary
The Cage — Netflix Series
October 12
Belascoarán, PI — Netflix Series
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series
The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family
Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series
October 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Exception — Netflix Anime
Someone Borrowed — Netflix Film
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series
The Playlist — Netflix Series
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
The Watcher — Netflix Limited Series
October 14
Black Butterflies — Netflix Series
Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series
Holy Family — Netflix Series
Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Take 1 — Netflix Series
The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film
October 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series
October 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am