Netflix New Releases This Week: October 10 to October 16, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/10-10/16

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized: Part 2

Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family

October 11

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy Special

Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary

The Cage — Netflix Series

October 12

Belascoarán, PI — Netflix Series

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series

The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family

Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Exception — Netflix Anime

Someone Borrowed — Netflix Film

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series

The Playlist — Netflix Series

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

The Watcher — Netflix Limited Series

October 14

Black Butterflies — Netflix Series

Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series

Holy Family — Netflix Series

Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Take 1 — Netflix Series

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am