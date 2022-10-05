Survivor 43 Live Stream: How To Watch Episode 3 Online

The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returned for the 43rd season and the action is heating up as we prepare for Episode 3 on Wednesday, October 5.

The episode is titled “I’ll Sign The Divorce Papers.”

Paranoid has been sweeping through camps after the first couple of tribal councils, with castaways searching for advantages and trying to figure out who on their tribe is the biggest threat.

The episode synopsis reads, “The beware advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote; the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp.”

All of the information you need to watch the latest episode of Survivor 43 online for free can be seen below.

Survivor 43 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

How To Watch ‘Survivor 43’ Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of ‘Survivor 43’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 43’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of ‘Survivor 43’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.