BET Hip Hop Awards Winners 2022: Complete List Of Winners

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards were held on October 4 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. The awards ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe.
When the ceremony was wrapped up at the end of the night, the big winner was Kendrick Lamar, who took home six awards including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Live Performer, and Lyricist of the Year.
Latto, meanwhile, picked up the Song of the Year award for the hit “Big Energy,” while GloRilla was named Best Breakthrough Artist.
Did your favorite artist, producer, or DJ take home an award?
A complete look at the list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards can be seen below.
2022 BET Awards Winners
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Future
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- Latto, 777
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West, Donda
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry
- Nas, King’s Disease II
- Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER
Song of the Year
- Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER
- GloRilla & Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
- Jack Harlow, “First Class”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Baby Keem
- Blxst
- Doechii
- Fivio Foreign
- GloRilla – WINNER
- Nardo Wick
- Saucy Santana
Best Live Performer
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
- Baby Keem
- Benny The Butcher
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Jay-Z
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)
- Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)
- J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
- J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
- Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
- Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
- Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Best Duo or Group
- 42 Dugg & EST Gee
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy
- Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- EarthGang – WINNER
- Styles P & Havoc
Best Collaboration
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
- Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Hip-Hop Video
- ASAP Rocky, “D.M.B.”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- BIA & J. Cole, “London”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Director X
- Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER
- Teyana Taylor
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- Big Boy’s Neighborhood
- The Breakfast Club
- Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)
- Complex
- Drink Champs – WINNER (TIE)
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- NPR Tiny Desk
- Verzuz
DJ of the Year
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Drama – WINNER
- DJ Kay Slay
- DJ Premier
- Kaytranada
- Mustard
- Nyla Symone
- L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- Baby Keem
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka – WINNER
- Kanye West
- Metro Boomin
- Pharrell Williams
Impact Track
- Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER
- Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
- Latto, “Pxssy”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
Best International Flow
- Benjamin Epps (France) – WINNER
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Blxckie (South Africa)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Haviah Mighty (Canada)
- Knucks (UK)
- Le Juiice (France)
- Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)