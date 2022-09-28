Coolio, the popular rapper who rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” passed away at age 59 on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, said that the rapper went to the bathroom while visiting his friend’s house where he was later found on the floor after his friend went to check on him when he never exited.

Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is suspected that the rapper suffered cardiac arrest, and no drugs nor drug paraphernalia were discovered at the scene.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, said in a statement.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.