Netflix New Releases This Week: September 26 to October 2, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/26-10/2
Sept. 26
A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family
Sept. 27
Elysium
Rob Zombie’s The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy
Sept. 28
Blonde — Netflix Film
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Sept. 29
The Empress — Netflix Series
Sept. 30
Anikulapo — Netflix Film
Entergalactic — Netflix Special
Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series
Phantom Pups — Netflix Family
Rainbow — Netflix Film
What We Leave Behind
October 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labryinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Color Purple
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
October 2
Forever Queens — Netflix Series