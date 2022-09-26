Netflix New Releases This Week: September 26 to October 2, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/26-10/2

Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family

Sept. 27

Elysium

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy

Sept. 28

Blonde — Netflix Film

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Sept. 29

The Empress — Netflix Series

Sept. 30

Anikulapo — Netflix Film

Entergalactic — Netflix Special

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series

Phantom Pups — Netflix Family

Rainbow — Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind

October 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labryinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Color Purple

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 2

Forever Queens — Netflix Series