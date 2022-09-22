Tech Tips for Getting Through College

Things have changed dramatically since our parents went to college. There was no Internet back then, or was there? Either way, it was in its infancy, and online courses were a distant dream. The rapid technological advancements of the 2000s have noticeably affected how, where, what, when, and why we study what we do.

5G Internet and intranet are here, and with them all the possibilities of virtual learning environments (VLEs). We can get associate’s degrees, college degrees, and advanced degrees in virtual classrooms with minimal in-person participation required. Wow!

But college remains a peer-to-peer experience where human interaction is sacrosanct. That’s why hybrid systems are so popular with students. If you can’t attend in person because of illness, travel, training, or social commitments, et cetera, just go online and get the work done.

It’s easier than ever to enroll online, and the costs are much more affordable if you are in-state. We can cut costs further by completing AA degrees at accredited community colleges and then switching over to a more prestigious institution.

Help is at hand with the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness of $10,000 for existing student debt, which frees up your future resources. Payback is a bummer when you are paying back your student loans. So, there’s that.

What About Academia?

College is about experiencing friendships, relationships, partnerships, and sportsmanship, but it’s primarily about learning. That’s lost on some college folks, but most of us want to get ahead after our bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees.

With the cost of college education skyrocketing, focusing on academia is imperative. Whichever way you slice it or dice it, a bachelor’s degree will set you back a fortune, so investing in the best educational resources is really important. That’s why it’s essential to have an integrated educational infrastructure in place to foster academic success.

Various tech tools are readily available to do precisely that. For math students, it’s worth considering teacher-recommended math apps with domain and range calculator tools. These can help you solve all sorts of equations, functions, and formulae. Simply sign in, save and share notes and problems, and make math much simpler. With so much coursework to get through in so little time, it pays to optimize the use of tech resources at all times.

For English majors, consider tech tools like Edmodo and Google Drive. There are plenty of powerful integrations built into these online learning resources and these can certainly enhance success in the classroom. Spanish language training is the express domain of Duolingo – a terrific online resource for success in this increasingly popular language in the US.

Virtual classrooms are a veritable godsend to students. Sign in, access your course material online, comment or provide feedback to fellow students, and enjoy the college experience from a different perspective. We can easily contact college support, tutors, and professors via chat, email, forums, and closed groups online these days. It’s a breeze.

You can order all your academic resources directly from the college bookshop online from your secure account. They give you a college email address, username, and password with various perks to enjoy. Academia is so much more rewarding with all of these dynamic tech resources.

What about Funding?

Bah humbug! Paying for college is such a bear. Who’s got thousands of dollars to drop on

education? Many parents save up for the kids’ college education from an early age, others rely on grants, scholarships, loans, a.k.a. debt obligations. But, there’s an old expression that college debt is the best type of debt because you’re investing in your future. Do well in high school, score well in SATs, or on the track, and you’ve got a foot in.

You can easily apply for government loans online. FAFSA student aid is a government-run program that is accessed online. You can complete the forms, find assistance, and have a low-cost college loan – direct unsubsidized, or direct subsidized approved within short order.

It’s a win-win, if you’re serious about your education. The process for applying for college loans from the government has not changed much in recent years. You can still apply online or in person at your local financial aid office.

The Best Way to Connect

The best way to connect with other students is via social media. It’s so easy to make friends and join clubs or societies that it’s hard not to get involved. You can attend online events, meet new people, and learn about all topics that interest you. Social media has transformed the college experience in so many ways.

College campuses are a veritable hive of activity with social media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, pretty much in order. Facebook remains our parents’ go-to social media platform, but Instagram and TikTok are what all Millennials are using. There’s no doubt about it; social discourse is a huge part of the college experience regardless of the medium you prefer.

Gone are the days when you had to traverse campus looking for someone wearing a name tag with your course information on it. With social media, you can find out everything you need to know about a college before you even set foot on the grounds. No more orientation week surprises!