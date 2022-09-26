Disney+ New Releases, October 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of October 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in October 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2022

October 3

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3

October 5

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (Season 1)

Zorro (Seasons 1, 2)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere

Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night

October 10

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4

October 12

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere

Andor – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9

October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

October 17

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5

October 18

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6

October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (Season 1,2,3,4)

PB&J Otter (Seasons 1,2,3)

Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”

October 21

Hall of Villains

October 24

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7

October 26

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, 2 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere

Andor – Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

October 31

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8