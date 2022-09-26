Disney+ New Releases, October 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of October 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in October 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2022
October 3
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3
October 5
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)
The Simpsons (Season 33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (Season 1)
Zorro (Seasons 1, 2)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere
Andor – Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
October 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
Drumline
Werewolf by Night
October 10
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4
October 12
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Sofia the First (Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)
Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
October 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
October 14
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
October 17
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5
October 18
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6
October 19
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House (Season 1,2,3,4)
PB&J Otter (Seasons 1,2,3)
Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Andor – Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”
October 21
Hall of Villains
October 24
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7
October 26
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, 2 episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 8
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
October 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
October 31
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8