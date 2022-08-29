Netflix New Releases This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August winding down and September about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/29-9/4
Aug. 29
Under Her Control — Netflix Film
Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family
Aug. 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 31
Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary
Family Secrets — Netflix Series
I Came By — Netflix Film
Sept. 1
Fenced In — Netflix Film
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime
Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy
Love in the Villa — Netflix Film
Off the Hook — Netflix Series
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Sept. 2
Buy My House — Netflix Series
Dated and Related — Netflix Series
Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Fakes — Netflix Series
The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film
Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family
You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series
Sept. 3
Little Women — Netflix Series