Netflix New Releases This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August winding down and September about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/29-9/4

Aug. 29

Under Her Control — Netflix Film

Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family

Aug. 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 31

Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets — Netflix Series

I Came By — Netflix Film

Sept. 1

Fenced In — Netflix Film

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Fakes — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

Sept. 3

Little Women — Netflix Series