Disney+ New Releases, September 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2022

Released September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3

Released September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Released September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

Released September 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Growing Up: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4

Released September 9

United Sharks of America

Released September 14

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Released September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5

Released September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Released September 19

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Released September 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor: 3-Episode Premiere

Super/Natural

Released September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6

Released September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Released September 26

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live)

Released September 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere

Andor: Episode 4

Released September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7

Released September 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2