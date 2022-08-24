Disney+ New Releases, September 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2022
Released September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3
Released September 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Released September 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 307 “Camp Prom”
Released September 8
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Growing Up: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Pinocchio
Remembering
Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4
Released September 9
United Sharks of America
Released September 14
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 “Let It Go”
Released September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5
Released September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Released September 19
Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Released September 21
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Andor: 3-Episode Premiere
Super/Natural
Released September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6
Released September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Released September 26
Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live)
Released September 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere
Andor: Episode 4
Released September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7
Released September 30
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2