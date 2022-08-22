Netflix New Releases This Week: August 22 to August 28, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August now into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/22-8/28
Aug. 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 24
Lost Ollie — Netflix Series
Mo — Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary
Selling The OC — Netflix Series
Under Fire — Netflix Series
Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film
Aug. 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family
History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime
That’s Amor — Netflix Film
Aug. 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series
Loving Adults — Netflix Film
Ludik — Netflix Series
Me Time — Netflix Film
Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film