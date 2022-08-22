Netflix New Releases This Week: August 22 to August 28, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August now into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/22-8/28

Aug. 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 24

Lost Ollie — Netflix Series

Mo — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC — Netflix Series

Under Fire — Netflix Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film

Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — Netflix Family

History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime

That’s Amor — Netflix Film

Aug. 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series

Loving Adults — Netflix Film

Ludik — Netflix Series

Me Time — Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film