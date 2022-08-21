‘House Of The Dragon’ Live Stream: How To Watch Online

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is finally here. On Sunday, August 21, the series is officially set to premiere on HBO Max.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years prior to Game of Thrones and will tell the backstory of House Targaryen.

The prequel is written by Ryan Condal and based off of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. The show, which will be executive produced by Martin, was ordered for a 10-episode run. There is currently no casting news regarding the prequel.

All of the information you need to watch the Game of Thrones prequel can be seen below.

Premiere Date: Sunday, August 21

Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: HBO Max

How To Watch House of the Dragon Live Stream Online

If you have an HBO cable subscription or are subscribed to the streaming service, just head on over to HBO Max, type in your cable or satellite provider information, and you’re all set. If you have an internet-only subscription to HBO’s standalone streaming service HBO Max, click the link to plug in your log-in information.

Stream House of the Dragon On Phone, Tablet & Other Devices

HBO Max has you covered with an app that’s available for download on a ton of different platforms. Here are the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Roku links, and you can check out a full list of compatible devices here by typing in your cable or satellite provider.

