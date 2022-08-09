Rod Wave is back with his new single “Alone” after teasing some new music earlier in the day.

Along with the release of “Alone,” which is the second single from his upcoming album Beautiful Mind. The album is set to release on Friday, August 12.

The introspective track has Rod Wave looking back at the end of a relationship that has left him feeling lonely, questioning his self-worth, and dealing with a broken heart.

Rod Wave comes out of the gate with his regret and blames himself for the end of the relationship.

Check out the new single below.

Rod Wave – ‘Alone’ (Music Video & Lyrics)

[Verse]

Uh, you ever feel like you worthless? (Graah)

Like you ain’t worth sh*t? (Yeah)

And I know that I ain’t perfect

But you know that I’m worth it (Yeah)

Tryna find somethin’ to do in my time

Ease my pain, get you off of my mind

Three cell phones, I been on my grind

No more love means no more lies

And I tried (Yeah)

Lord knows I tried (Yeah, yeah)

Smokin’ dope back to back, I’m fried (Fried)

Thuggin’ for three days see the pain in his eyes (Yeah)

Tryna get over pride (Yeah, yeah)

And I’m here to let ’em know (Let ’em know, gotta let ’em know)

Uh, if you love ’em, don’t let ’em go (Let ’em go, tell me, why would you ever let ’em go?)

I found your headband on my bedroom floor

The only evidence that you’ve been here before

I don’t get waves of missin’ you anymore

They’re more like tsunami tides in my eyes (Yeah-yeah)

Remember all of the times, on Pinellas Point Drive

Actin’ like you was fine, a broken heart in disguise (Yeah)

Loved a n*gga to death, even though I was tellin’ lies

The day that we run away, all the stars align

It’s the same old thing (Yeah)

It’s the same old song (Yeah)

One day you’re here, next day you’re gone (Gone)

All of the fussin’, all of the fights

All the early mornings, and the long nights

All the who’s right’s, and all the who’s wrong’s (Woah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

Just to end up alone (All alone, end up alone)

Just to end up alone (All alone, just to end up alone)

Just to end up alone (All that work, all that time)

I don’t wanna be alone

I don’t wanna be—, I don’t wanna be—

Don’t leave me alone